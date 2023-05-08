EC addresses mislabeled ballot sheet envelopes

Election Commission (EC) Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee has addressed the issue of around 100 envelopes containing ballot sheets that had been mislabeled with the wrong constituency code numbers in Nonthaburi province.

Sawaeng said the mistake was made by election officials but will be rectified, offering assurances that the error will not affect votes cast by advance voters.







The EC secretary-general explained that officials began checking after some voters complained that the five-digit postal code on the envelopes did not match their postal code.

However, it was revealed that the code on the envelopes is not a postal code, but rather the electoral constituency code, which also has five digits. Further checks found that roughly 100 envelopes for Constituency 2 in Nonthaburi had been mistakenly addressed to Constituency 4.







Sawaeng insisted that the number of ballots cast will be verified to ensure that it matches the number of voters who showed up to vote. He further assured that the mistake will not be repeated on the day of the election, May 14.

Officials will also investigate whether the mistake was intentional or a result of human error. (NNT)















