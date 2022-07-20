Pattaya may keep Bali Hai multipurpose-zone parking on weekends

Pattaya is considering continued use of Bali Hai Pier’s multipurpose zone as a parking lot on weekends.

Following conversion of the zone, which recently was used as a skate park, to a lot for 200 cars for last week’s five-day holiday, city officials said July 19 they might continue to allow parking there on Saturdays and Sundays.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn said the free parking relieved congestion and hassles at the pier during busy periods. Previously, people had to find spots along nearby roads once the pier’s normal lot filled.

Wuthisak said security officers who watched cars around the clock heard plenty of positive feedback from tourists.





If multipurpose parking becomes the norm, the city will remove barriers and improve the landscaping, the deputy mayor added.































