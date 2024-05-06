Strong winds and scattered showers expected in Pattaya and upper part of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of a summer storm in the upper part of Thailand. Thunderstorms, strong winds, and scattered showers are expected, along with the possibility of hailstorms.

During May 6-7, there will be a convergence of the southeasterly and southerly winds covering the northeastern, eastern, central, and lower northern regions of Thailand. These areas will experience hot to very hot weather, leading to the formation of summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and scattered showers, with the potential for hailstorms. The public in these areas is advised to beware of the dangers posed by the summer storm, avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures, and unstable billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage.







Additionally, from May 8-10, the southeasterly and southerly winds will continue to affect the upper part of Thailand, maintaining the conditions of scattered showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds in some areas, along with heavy rainfall in certain areas.

The provinces expected to be affected include:

May 6-7:

Northern Region: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak.









Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity.





































