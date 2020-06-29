Reopening Thailand for wellness and medical tourism excludes Coronavirus treatment service

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, responded to the media questions, gist of which is as follows:







Even though there has been no new infected case in Thailand for 32 consecutive days, the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infected cases in several countries across the globe has continuously risen, some of which have already experienced the 2nd wave of the pandemic. In light of this, the CCSA

Spokesperson emphasized that in easing the 5th phase of lockdown, entrepreneurs will be required to strictly follow the 5 key measures in preventing spread of COVID-19, while the people are urged to use “Thai Chana” mobile application and continue to adapt themselves to the ‘new normal’ way of life.



According to the CCSA Spokesperson, businesses/activities to be reopened during the 5th phase of lockdown easing are those that pose high risk for the disease spread due to crowdedness. In this case, “Thai Chana” mobile application will play a crucial role in controlling and following up on PUIs should there be a spread of COVID-19 in a particular area. He affirmed that people’s personal information will remain confidential and will be used only when the disease spread occurs.

With regard to the decision to allow short-term entry of foreign nationals (businessmen/investors, skilled workers, aliens who have families in Thailand, and film production crews who would significantly bring in revenues to the country), although these groups of people do not have to undergo state quarantine, they are required to submit a precise and accountable work plan, and be under strict surveillance and control by a medical team, as well as to pass the screening process both before boarding and entering the country.

The CCSA Spokesperson also affirmed that the 14-day quarantine is the most appropriate taking into consideration the disease incubation period, and that uncontrolled traveling of foreign tourists will not be allowed in any case. He also disclosed that travel bubble scheme needs further study and deliberation, while relaxation for wellness and medical tourism does not include treatment services for COVID-19, but for other aspects of medical services, e.g., cosmetic surgery, assisted reproductive service, etc.







Lastly, the CCSA Spokesperson revealed that CCSA is scheduled to deliberate the following issues on June 29, 2020 (Mon): 1) the 5th phase of lockdown easing, 2) permission for foreign nationals to enter the kingdom; 3) 1-month extension of the Emergency Decree; 4) measures regarding reopening of schools in the border area; and 5) request for restriction relaxation regarding social distancing in public buses.











