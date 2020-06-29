China donates medical supplies to Thailand, post-crisis economies boost promised

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today received medical supplies from China and both countries agree to jointly revive their economies after the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID- 19) crisis is alleviated.







Government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said Prime Minister/Defence Minister Prayut received the donations from acting Chinese ambassador to Thailand Yang Xin. They comprised 1.3 million surgical masks, 70,000 N95 masks, 150,000 COVID-19 test kits and 70,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) suits.







The prime minister expressed gratitude for the donations and for Chinese facilitation for Thailand’s procurement of medicine and medical supplies. He said that was significant for COVID-19 control in Thailand and reflected good bilateral ties. Besides, he expressed his condolences on flooding in many provinces of China.

The acting Chinese ambassador praised Thailand for its effective COVID-19 control which resulted in the period without a local infection case for over 30 days. He also said that despite the COVID-19 crisis, both countries enjoyed good relations and maintained bilateral trade. He promised to promote good ties between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to help each other revive their economies through trade, investment and tourism after the COVID-19 crisis. (TNA)











