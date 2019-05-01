Rehearsals take place on Suphannahong royal barge

Bangkok – A major rehearsal on the Suphannahong royal barge was conducted Tuesday to prepare for the upcoming coronation ceremonies.

Royal Household Bureau officials have installed five five-tier umbrellas, two seven-tier umbrellas and draperies aboard the royal barge, as well as a three-prong pennant at the stern.

The royal barge has also been decorated with garlands and festooned with artificial flowers made by Satri Wat Rakhang school. They were made of yellow and gold Tatar cloth, stuffed with kapok and embroidered with four dahlia flowers. Satri Wat Rakhang school teachers and students have carried out the distinctive ancient art of floral decoration since 1959.

Cdr. Natthawat Aramklua, head of the Navy’s Royal Barge Section, confirmed the decoration of the royal barge had been finished in traditionally magnificent fashion, while all rowing crewmembers have undergone physical and mental exercises and are proud to be taking part in the significant royal ceremonies.

A major rehearsal of the rowing of the royal barge by the 64 crewmembers is taking place over three days beginning on Tuesday, from Thonburi dockyard to Ratcha Voradit pier. The crew include 50 rowers, two helmsmen, two naval officers, a three-prong pennant holder, a signal man, a singer and seven umbrella holders.

Normal river traffic was temporarily closed from 9.30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. and from 1.00 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday to make way for preparations of the Navy’s security measures during the rehearsal.