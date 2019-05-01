TV Pool tests signals for live broadcasts of coronation ceremonies

Bangkok – Television Pool of Thailand has tested all the equipment arrayed for the live broadcast of the coronation ceremonies that will go out to viewers in Thailand and the world.

Gen. Kittichet Soradithaphan, head of the Television Pool of Thailand and chairman of the Subcommittee for the Broadcasting Center for the Coronation Ceremonies for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, presided over the signal tests and rehearsals of anchormen in Thai and English at the Broadcasting Center.

Gen. Kittichet viewed the operations of officials at the Broadcasting Center, consisting of member television channels such as NBT with 24 live broadcasting mobile units, 175 cameras and 16 drones, provided by the Radio Control and Airplane Model Sports Association to link signals with the Broadcasting Center.

The Television Pool of Thailand plans to broadcast the coronation ceremonies live, beginning from 9.40 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. on May 3, from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on May 4, from 8.40 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. on May 5 and from 4.10 p.m. to 5.50 p.m. and from 7.00 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on May 6.