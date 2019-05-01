Hot season sends power consumption hitting record high

Consumption of electricity during the current hot season has hit a record high in many provinces.

Deputy Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand Governor Rerngchai Khongthong said the demands for electricity hit a new high of 29,680.3 megawatts last Saturday night, during which Bangkok’s temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius. Such peak consumption of electricity was largely attributed to many people running their air-conditioners at full power.

EGAT has prepared for the increased use of electricity, stepping up the generation and transmitting of power as well as fuel supplies so that the people’s domestic consumption will be least affected.