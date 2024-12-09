Bangkok holds ceremony honoring King Rama VI in preparation for the 2024 Red Cross Fair

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, accompanied by Mr. Singh Limpirat, Director of the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department, participated in a ceremony honoring King Rama VI at Lumphini Park, Pathum Wan District, Dec 8. The event, led by Mr. Tej Bunnag, Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society, aimed to seek blessings and ensure readiness for the upcoming 2024 Red Cross Fair.

The fair, themed “A Decade of the King: Celebrating 72 Years with Royal Blessings,” will run from December 11 to 22, from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with the final day extended to 11:00 PM. Activities will take place at Lumphini Park and online via www.iredcross.org.

The event seeks to raise funds for the Thai Red Cross Society to support relief efforts, healthcare, and aid for underprivileged and disaster-affected communities.

















































