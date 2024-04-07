Record-breaking heat wave leads to historic electricity consumption in Thailand

In a remarkable turn of events, Thailand witnessed an unprecedented surge in electricity consumption last night, as the country grapples with a scorching heat wave. According to reports from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), at precisely 8.54 PM on April 6, Thai citizens collectively consumed a staggering 34,443.1 megawatts of electricity, shattering the previous record set back in 2023. This surpasses the former peak of 34,130.5 megawatts recorded on May 6 at 9.41 PM.







The Ministry of Energy has attributed this surge in energy demand to the gradual revival of businesses and tourism sectors, coupled with the relentless heat wave sweeping across the nation. Anticipating further spikes, officials have forecasted that electricity usage could soar beyond 35,000 megawatts in the coming days.

However, amidst this energy consumption milestone, the Meteorological Department has issued stern warnings of extreme weather conditions. From April 9th to 11th, Thailand is expected to experience intense heat waves and powerful winds. Temperatures in the northern region could soar to a scorching 43 degrees Celsius. As a precautionary measure, authorities are advising the public to refrain from outdoor activities or prolonged exposure to the sun during this period.







As Thailand navigates through this unprecedented heat wave, the challenge of balancing energy demands with environmental concerns looms large on the horizon. With record-breaking electricity consumption and extreme weather events becoming more frequent, sustainable energy solutions and proactive measures to combat climate change have never been more imperative. (TNA)































