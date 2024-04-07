Thailand and China launch Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Funded Projects to improve lives of people

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand unveiled projects by Thai organizations funded by the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund. The project launching event was held with the aim of raising awareness about cooperation within the Mekong-Lancang framework, particularly between Thailand and China, as both countries co-chair the framework from 2024 to 2025.







Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Busadee Santipitaks stated that Thailand has received extensive support from China, resulting in significant progress that enhances the development of the Mekong sub-region and improves the lives of its people. Under the fund, Thailand is moving ahead with 77 projects, including 18 recently approved proposals on education, science, research and innovation, public health, trade and investment, public affairs, as well as natural resources management.

As a co-chair, Thailand is committed to collaborating closely with member countries to realize a community with shared peace and prosperity. The implementation of these projects also demonstrates a people-centered approach, aiming at concrete outcomes with community participation.







The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, noted that Thailand is a major initiator and an important participant in the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation. Among these projects, agricultural technology promotion, infectious disease prevention and control, community poverty alleviation, and other initiatives have successfully improved the livelihoods and well-being of the people in the member countries.

The occasion also witnessed awards being granted to projects under the fund in three categories: projects with Outstanding Multilateral Character and Sub-regional Impact, projects with Outstanding Pragmatic and Result-oriented Approaches, and projects with Outstanding Management.

The Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund was established at the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in 2016, with members including China, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. (NNT)































