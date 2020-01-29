Recommendations to reduce the risk of Coronavirus infection

BANGKOK – The Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, has made recommendations to help people protect themselves from the Novel Coronavirus 2019.

Avoid traveling to Wuhan and other Chinese cities known to have been affected by the spread of coronavirus, announced by China;

Avoid being in crowded places;

Avoid close contact with people who are coughing or sneezing. If necessary, wear a face mask;

Avoid entering animal markets and don’t touch or get close to animals, especially animals that are sick or dead;

Keep your hands clean by washing them often with water and soap or alcohol gel. Within 14 days of returning from the risk area, if you have a fever with respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or wheezing, you should seek medical attention, as well as notify the medical providers of your travel history to Wuhan, China.

Currently, there are no reports of human to human transmission and no reports of medical staff falling sick from this disease. The initial investigation has reported that most of the patients live in Wuhan.





