EIT now teaches how to make a DIY air particle counter

CHIANG MAI – The Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) has opened free workshops for those interested, and will be installing these devices in remote communities and schools in Chiang Mai.





This DIY air particle counter can measure PM 1.0, PM 2.5, and PM 10, as well as temperature and humidity. The device uses laser technology from scattered light inside the sensor to count the particles, which is a reliable industry standard.

Some 50 people participated in a workshop, held by the EIT, where they learnt about the materials, parts, assembly, software installation and data readings from the monitor.

The EIT President Thanes Weerasiri said this device only costs 1,500-2,000 baht to build, and produces air particle readings at an accuracy comparable to the devices used by the Pollution Control Department.

The EIT will be delivering 50 of these devices to the Yak Khao association, founded by educational institutes, government agencies, private firms and volunteers. The association will then install them in remote schools and communities in Chiang Mai province, in an attempt to help fight air pollution in the northern region.