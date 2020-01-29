Pattaya flips for Chinese New Year

Dragons danced, acrobats flipped and pop stars rocked as Pattaya celebrated Chinese New Year.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the city’s official commemoration at Lan Po Public Park in Naklua Jan. 25.





The event featured costume lions and dragons dancing, acrobats on poles and in human pyramids, and Chinese music and art shows, such as fan dances, fire shows and Chinese opera.

Pop stars Baitoey RSiam and Ploenjit capped off the evening with concerts.

Sonthaya next appeared on Pattaya Beach and Central Road where the Chinese arts and dances were repeated. The acrobats and dance troupes then moved to Walking Street for an encore on the nightlife strip.

The activity zone was also the sight for the annual Chinese Girl and Boy pageant, followed by concerts from Pert Thanapol and Paradox.

Royal Garden Plaza held its own party where mayoral advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai kicked off the festivities. After the lions and dragons made their requisite appearances, Sanxing Fu Lu Shou, a large Chinese musical band from Sawangboriboon School, entertained the crowd.