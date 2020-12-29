Rayong hospitals on standby as Covid spread, ‘lockdown unnecessary’, says Governor

The governor of Rayong put three hospitals on standby to treat COVID-19 patients whose number was soaring in the eastern province.

Governor Charnna Iamsaeng said 49 more people were suspected of contracting COVID-19 today after 36 others had been confirmed with the disease.







He ordered staff at Rayong, Klaeng and Chalerm Phrakiat hospitals to be ready to admit patients. Besides, he planned a field hospital to cope if the outbreak escalated in the province.

A lockdown was still unnecessary for Rayong but its Muang district was under close surveillance, the governor said.

Earlier the health office of adjacent Chon Buri province warned the people who had gambled at a bus terminal in Muang district of Rayong to closely monitor their health conditions.

Rayong authorities closed the places that posed high risks of COVID-19 transmissions in Muang district while tourists could still travel conveniently to other districts in the province, Mr Charnna said. (TNA)





















