Thailand Samut Sakhon Governor contracts Covid-19, Health Minister in quarantine

The spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the governor of Samut Sakhon province contracted COVID-19 and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was thus in home quarantine for 14 days.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said two tests confirmed infection with Samut Sakhon governor Weerasak Wijitsaengsri.







The governor had worked hard in the province and been at high risks of infection. He already entered treatment process and disease investigation. The Public Health Ministry would elaborate on the case including the timeline of the governor in the afternoon, Dr Taweesilp said.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and executives of the Public Health Ministry visited Samut Sakhon province and met the provincial governor yesterday.







The meeting lasted about an hour and everyone always wore a face mask. However, Mr Anutin will be in home quarantine for 14 days. A swab test has been done with him. He will be working from home and the deputy public health minister will perform other duties on his behalf,” the CCSA spokesman said. (TNA)















