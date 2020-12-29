Thai university distributes robots for COVID-19 responses to 140 hospitals

The Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University delivered 200 “Pinto” robots and about 1,000 “Krajok” robots to some 140 hospitals nationwide to support their operations to cope with the new COVID-19 outbreak.





Prof Supote Teachavorasinskun, dean of the faculty, said the robots were deployed again as they had proved to reduce risks of disease transmissions and enhance efficiency in the treatment of COVID-19 patients during the first outbreak.

The robots were also sent to field hospitals in Samut Sakhon province as well as Ratchaburi Hospital and Nakhon Pathom Hospital, he said.

Remotely controlled Pinto robots developed on trolleys were designed to serve food, medicine and medical supplies to patients. Krajok robots allow doctors and nurses to communicate remotely with patients without having to be in wards. (TNA)













