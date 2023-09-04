Former PM Thaksin sentence commuted after royal pardon request

His Majesty the King has commuted the 8-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s to one year, according to the Royal Gazette, a day after the former premier submitted a request for pardon.

Thakin returned to Thailand late last month after 15 years abroad following his removal in 2006.







He arrived on a private jet and was transferred to prison to serve an 8-year sentence on charges of abuse of power and conflicts of interest from during his time in power. On the first night, he was moved to a police hospital over chest pains and high blood pressure.

On Thursday (31 Aug), he submitted a request for a royal pardon.

The Royal Gazette said on Friday (1 Sep) that Thaksin “was a prime minister, has done good for the country and people and is loyal to the monarchy.”

He added, “He respected the process, admitted his guilt, repented, accepted court verdicts. Right now he is old, has illness that needs care from medical professionals.”







His return coincided with a vote in parliament that installed Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai party as prime minister.

Thaksin remains hospitalized, with authorities citing the need for specialists and advanced medical equipment for his treatment.

His lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, said “It is His Majesty’s grace that showed Thaksin mercy”. (NNT)













