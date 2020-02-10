Rare sea turtle lay eggs in Phuket

PHUKET – Concerned officials have built a fence for a restricted area to protect leatherback sea turtle eggs at Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach.







Officials of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and army personnel rushed to the beach Friday after learning from a village headman that traces of sea turtle were found to have laid eggs at the beach.

The area is located inside the Sirinart Marine National Park and about one kilometer north of Phuket International Airport.

Officials built the fence and set up guards to look after them. It was the third nest that sea turtle eggs were found on this resort island.







