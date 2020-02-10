Police seize 100-mln-baht crystal meth in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Police seized 100 kg of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of about 100 million baht after a clash with drug traffickers in Chiang Mai province.





About 10 drug traffickers are believed wounded following a clash with combined forces of police from narcotics suppression bureau and army rangers near a border in Mae Ai district.

Police said the drug traffickers later retreated to the neighbouring country and they left about 100 kg of crystal meth at the clash site.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti- narcotics operation was launched by the joint forces to intercept drug smuggling attempt into inner areas.

