Envoys, Buddhists observe Makha Bucha Day

BANGKOK – Diplomatic corps from eight Buddhist countries as well as worshippers in Thailand on Saturday observed a sacred Makha Bucha Day.





Culture Minister Ittipol Khumploem presided over religious activities including a candle procession at Wat Pathum Wanaram in central Bangkok.

The eight nations are India, Bhutan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Japan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Nepal. Religious activities to observe Makha Bucha Day are conducted in Bangkok and upcountry between February 6 – 8.

According to the minister, 16 Thai provinces bordering Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Malaysia also hold religious ceremonies at Buddhist temples to encourage Buddhists in neigbouringcoutnries to travel and join the ceremonies at the Thai temples.

The event marks the anniversary of the Buddha, giving sermon on the main principles of the Buddhism, called “the Ovadhapatimokha” to 1,250 monks on the full moon of the third lunar month.

Those basic principles are to cease from all evil, to do good deeds, and to cleanse the mind.







