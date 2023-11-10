Rape allegation against van driver on route Khon Kaen-Bangkok likely fabricated

The grandmother of a 13-year-old girl, who claimed to have been drugged and raped by a passenger van driver while traveling to visit her parents in Bangkok has apologized to the van driver after realizing her granddaughter had likely fabricated the incident.

Following the investigation of the 13-year-old girl before a multi-disciplinary team yesterday, it was stated that no harassment incident occurred on the passenger van between October 1-2.







The route from Wang Noy District, Khon Kaen Province, to Bangkokyai in Bangkok, was confirmed to align with the testimony of the witness that the girl was not the last to board the van. Therefore, it was not possible for such an incident to have occurred without the witness noticing.

The TNA news team visited a village in Wang Noy District to meet the 63-year-old grandmother of the 13-year-old girl, seeking information.







The grandmother mentioned that the police had questioned her yesterday, and she reiterated the same story as her granddaughter had told about the harassment. There is no update on the latest investigation results that the girl told the multi-disciplinary team that the van driver did not commit the alleged crime.

If true, she sincerely apologized to the van driver who faced the repercussions. She said she had no ill intention but the girl’s condition has been abnormal since returning from Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the van driver, upon learning about the latest investigation results expressed relief and gratitude towards the authorities but declined to provide a media interview at this time.







The girl’s father, who declined to comment at this point. Initially, the 13-year-old girl will be taken into the mental health treatment process. Meanwhile, this afternoon, Pol. Maj. Gen. Anuwat Suwannapoom, the commander of the Khon Kaen Provincial Police, will hold a press conference to provide updates on this case. (TNA)

























