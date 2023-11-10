Gov’t pledges to promote Thailand as region’s top automotive manufacturing hub

At Government House, Mr. Masahiko Maeda, president of Toyota Motors Asia Pacific (TMAP) and Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Thailand, together with the company executives, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister expressed pleasure to meet with the management team from TMAP and Toyoya Thailand, and affirmed the Government’s support over their investment in the country. The Government realizes how important the investment of Japanese automobile manufacturers is to Thailand’s supply chain. The Thai Government also strives to seek proper investment measures to meet their needs. Discussion and exchange of views on both internal structure and additional incentives should be carried out, especially when the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Japan soon.







TMAP president stated that the company is aware of economic potential and strong development of automotive manufacturing industry in Thailand, especially pickup trucks and EVs. Thailand’s automotive industry is globally competitive, and has become one of the world’s manufacturing and export hubs. TMAP committed to work together with the Thai Government in advancing Thailand as ASEAN’s top manufacturing hub for ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, and FCEV, in parallel with achieving carbon neutrality, in a bid to sustain the country’s supply chain and automotive export industry.







Both parties also discussed the Government’s policies and measures on promotion of automotive industry. The Prime Minister underscored the Government’s priority to promote EVs and clean energy, and to become ASEAN’s top EV manufacturing hub. The TMAP delegation called on the Government’s long-term support through tax privileges and subsidies to guarantee automobile domestic sales and export, and through implementing a measure related to end-of-life vehicles (ELV) which would contribute to the revival of the entire automotive industry supply chain, in line with Thailand’s clean energy policy. The Prime Minister was interested and assigned concerned agencies to explore feasibility of proper implementation of the measure.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government’s support provided to automotive manufacturers and investors for mutual interest and for stronger growth of Thailand’s automotive industry.













































