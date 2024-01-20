Ranong to host 2nd mobile Cabinet meeting on January 22-23

Ranong province is gearing up to host the 2nd mobile Cabinet meeting on January 22-23, 2024. This key gathering, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, showcases Ranong’s growing stature as a prominent tourist destination in the south of the country.

Anticipation for the event has triggered a surge in local tourism, with hotels in the area reporting full bookings. To bolster the southern province’s appeal and accessibility, Srettha is expected to deliberate on major infrastructural initiatives. These include the expansion of an interprovincial highway linking Ranong with Phang Nga and upgrades to the tourist port facilities.







The meeting is not just about infrastructure but also about highlighting the natural beauty of Ranong, which is famous for its therapeutic hot springs. Ranong Governor Naris Niramaiwong plans to present infrastructure projects worth 50 million baht, focusing on road improvements, public utility enhancement, and upgrading tourist facilities, especially the Ranong-Koh Song Pier.







A major topic of discussion is the Land Bridge project, a grand plan to connect the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea. The project promises economic growth and job creation but raises concerns over its impact on local fishing communities and residential areas.

The Ranong Chamber of Commerce has acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing the need for a development approach that balances economic growth with the welfare of local communities. (NNT)































