Police officer to face charge involving forced confession

The police will file charges against a police senior sergeant major who was allegedly involved in a forced murder confession of the victim’s husband, said Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

Panya Kongsaenkham earlier confessed to kill his wife Buaphan Tansu, believed to be mentally unstable and dumped her body into a pond near a school in Aranyaprathet district but CCTV footage later revealed she was harassed near a convenience store by a group of five teenagers before they took her on a motorcycle. One of the suspects is reportedly a son of a policeman at the Aranyaprathet police station.







Pol Gen Surachate questioned Panya once again at Pathum Thani Home for the Destitute before he would be sent to receive treatment of chronic alcoholism.

Pol. Gen. Surachate revealed that the investigative team presented current photos of the police officers from the Aranyaprathet Police Station to Panya for identification. He confirmed the identity of the non-commissioned officer, who forced him to take off his shirt in an air-conditioned room to make him feel cold and put a black bag over his head to coerce a confession of killing his wife.







After Panya was detained for up to 9 hours, enduring exhaustion, eventually, he confessed before being forced to reenact the incident at the crime scene.

It is now clear that only one police officer committed misconduct during that time, the deputy national police chief said. As for whether other police officers were involved, he ordered the chief of Police Provincial Police Region 2 to conduct a prompt investigation to find the truth. (TNA)































