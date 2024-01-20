Minister chairs longstanding land rights issues concerning 21 temples meeting in Sakon Nakhon

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad has chaired a meeting at the Sakon Nakhon Provincial Hall to address longstanding land rights issues concerning 21 temples in the province.

The meeting, aimed at resolving these issues, was attended by several key figures, including Advisor to Prime Minister’s Office Minister Krit Euawong, Secretary to the Minister Suphaporn Kongwuttipanya, and National Office of Buddhism Director Ittiporn Chan-iam, along with other relevant personnel.







The discussion focused on the temples located within national reserved forests and issues regarding their land rights. This includes 13 temples in the Dong Pha Lat forest reserve, seven in the 2484 forest reserve, and one in a national forest reserve. These temples have been seeking exemptions for their land rights since 2020 but have yet to receive a definitive resolution from the government.







Minister Puangpet noted that the assembly marks a major step in gathering all involved parties for a collective approach to these years-long issues, highlighting the importance of detailed and correct documentation for subsequent steps. An additional meeting is expected to be held in the coming weeks to monitor advancements and guarantee effective land utilization, in line with the administration’s objectives to foster Buddhism in Thailand. (NNT)

















































