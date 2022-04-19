Rambo quits all positions in government to protect Thai Prime Minister

Seksakol Atthawong aka Rambo resigned from all positions in the government and vowed to prove himself in the justice system in relation to a controversial audio clip.

Mr Seksakol said his resignation as the vice minister at the Prime Minister’s Office would take effect on April 19 and that he made the decision after the leak of his phone conversation with Jureeporn Sinthuphrai on a government lottery quota.



He said that the resignation was aimed at protecting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from any accusation that government authority would be abused for his interest.

Mr Seksakol said that he was ready to enter the justice system and no one pressured him to resign.







He also said that his roles in tackling the problem of overpriced government lottery tickets also ended but he hoped that the problem could be solved if the Government Lottery Office followed the guideline of his sub-committee tasked with enforcing the official 80-baht lottery ticket price.

Mr Seksakol said he filed a complaint at the Dusit police station, asking police to prosecute the person who had recorded his phone conversation. (TNA)

































