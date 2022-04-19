Thailand aims to establish product distribution center in China

Thailand is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese state enterprise sector to establish a Thai product distribution center in China.

Kriangsak Prateepvisarut, director of the Thai Public Warehouse Organization (PWO), revealed that the signing ceremony will soon be held in the city of Guangzhou. He explained that the center will allow Thai exporters to deposit their goods, which will then be distributed to other cities in China.



Additionally, the PWO will seek partnerships to distribute Thai items on Chinese online shopping platforms. The move is intended to broaden the distribution channel for Thai goods and bring in additional revenue.

The new distribution center will be the second of its kind, following the PWO’s collaboration with Myanmar’s Maha Shwe Ngwe Company Limited on the first. Kraingsak said the PWO aims to build additional distribution facilities in regions such as India and the Middle East.







Domestically, the PWO is looking to establish warehouses for agricultural and livestock products in Krabi, Phatthalung, the northeastern provinces, and the three southern border provinces.

Furthermore, the PWO plans to increase the capacity of the Rat Burana Warehouse to 50,000 metric tons, making it the biggest cold storage facility in Bangkok. The move is projected to net the PWO at least 400 million baht in annual revenue. (NNT)

































