Rainy season to start in Thailand next week

The rainy season in Thailand will start on May 22 with less rainfall, compared to that of last year, according to the Meteorological Department.

It forecast the amount less rainfall this year, compared to that of last year.

The amount of precipitation during the rainy season for the whole country is projected to be five per cent less than the normal range.

The dry spell is likely from mid-June to mid-July, leading to shortage of water for agriculture in many areas particular those located outside the irrigation zones







Abundant rain is expected in August and September with a possibility of storms moving past the North and the Northeast. Torrential rain could trigger flash flood, forest run-off and overflows.

The rainy season will end in mid-October but rainfalls will continue in the southern region particularly in the eastern part until January 2024. (TNA)















