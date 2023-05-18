Pattaya City provides mobile health services to the public

Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet attended the 4th Proactive Mobile Public Health initiated by the Public Health and Environment Office to provide accessible medical and public health services to the people in the communities. The project aims to reduce overcrowding and the associated costs of receiving services at a hospital.

This particular event, held at Pattaya City School No. 11 on March 21, marks the fourth activity of 2023. The services provided include oral health checks, lung X-rays, virtual field tests, distribution of glasses, health education, Thai traditional massage, herbal foot baths, demonstrations of inhaler use and preliminary health screenings such as blood pressure measurement, blood glucose testing, kidney disease screening, and cervical cancer screening.







Other services included COVID-19 vaccinations, knee osteoarthritis screening, resuscitation training and visual acuity tests. The residents were also educated on prevention and control of communicable diseases including AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases. Officers were on hand to give advice on job placements. People could also get free haircuts. The Government Saving Bank gave advice on financial affairs. Other related services included sterilization and rabies vaccination for dogs and cats.







The next Mobile Proactive Public Health Services event in Pattaya City will take place on July 4, 2023, at Wat Chaimongkol Royal Temple. For further information, please contact the Public Health and Environment Office at 0 3825 0562, extension 122, during official working days and hours, or reach out to the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, which operates 24/7.



























