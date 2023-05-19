Jomtien beach rejuvenation project slated to be completed next month

Despite facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Na Jomtien Beach Sand Supplement project is now 90% complete, said Eakaraj Kantaro, Director of the Marine Office, Pattaya Branch, in his latest update on May 17.







Eakaraj said that certain challenges had arisen during the operations, particularly regarding areas where the sand supplement could not be applied, such as boat ramps, sculpture signs, and water flow regulations. These issues necessitated a revision of the plans for each specific area. The Marine Office, Pattaya Branch, has already reported these problems to the chief for approval of revised plans.







He said that, if and when the plans are approved, the contractor will proceed with the remaining work, aiming to finish by June 2023. The project involves a total sand supplement distance of 3.5 kilometres and a 50-meter-wide beach-line. Upon completion, the beach zone will be expanded, thereby boosting tourism and recreational activities in Pattaya City generating more income for the local community and the tourism sector in the region.















