Rainbow lobster from Phuket makes special dishes for APEC participants

Rainbow lobster from Phuket, an economic animal of the South, was chosen by a Michelin star chef to be an ingredient of special dishes for economic zone leaders in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and it is expected to help promote Phuket.

The Kopan Palai farm in Muang district of Phuket is one of 15 sources of lobsters in the southern island province. It becomes better known for supplying rainbow lobster as an ingredient for special dishes in the gala dinner for APEC participants on Nov 17.







World-class chefs dubbed the rainbow lobster of Phuket, aka Phuket lobster, “Foie Gras of the Sea”. It is a premium ingredient from the sea of Phuket and one of the economic animals of the southern province.

Rainbow lobster is popular among foreign tourists for its high prices. Such lobsters have thin shells and thus relatively more meat than other kinds of lobsters. Rainbow lobster is firm, sweet and suitable for many recipes including sashimi, roast and steamed ones. (TNA)





































