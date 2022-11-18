World leaders attend APEC CEO Summit 2022 in Bangkok

APEC leaders, business leaders, and policymakers participated in the 2022 APEC CEO Summit. Many topics are being discussed to address the ongoing economic challenges.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha pointed out the bio-circular-green economic model as a national agenda and strategy to reboot the post-pandemic economy.







Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of China said in his written remarks that openness is critical to progress and development. China is committed to “promoting the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.”

Klaus Schwab, chairman of the World Economic Forum, urged companies to embrace public-private cooperation, digitalization, strategic thinking, and the idea of stakeholder capital to rebuild public trust.







In terms of climate change, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the President of Vietnam, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, the First Vice President of Peru, and Gabriel Boric, President of the Republic of Chile, agreed to address the topic. They intend to support sustainable development and green technologies.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the President of the Philippines, said that climate change is “the most pressing existential challenge of our times.”







Meanwhile, Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, stressed inclusive growth, by ensuring that women, small businesses, and indigenous people will not be left behind.

The APEC CEO Summit, being held between 16 and 18 November runs in parallel with the APEC 2022 as it aims to drive trade, investment, and social and economic issues under the theme “Embrace, Engage and Enable.”

The focus is on creating opportunities, forging engagement, and enabling new possibilities in the Asia-Pacific region. (NNT)



































