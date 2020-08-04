Quick assistance for flooded Loei, northern Thailand, after tropical storm ‘Sinlaku’

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the governor of Loei province and local military units to rescue people from flash floods.







Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said the order responded to flash floods in six sub-districts of the provincial seat, Chiang Khan and Pak Chom districts in the northeastern province on Aug 1 night.

“The prime minister ordered quick survey of damage and assistance, the immediate evacuation of affected people and animals to safe grounds and sufficient food and drinking water for victims,” she said.



The Meteorological Department warned of heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains, the East and the South due to a depression (formerly Tropical Storm Sinlaku) in Pua district of Nan province. The storm was expected to become a low-pressure system on Aug 3.

Chayapol Thitisak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, ordered his officials in 67 provinces to be prepared for possible runoffs, flash floods and huge waves on Aug 2-4. He recommended small boats be kept ashore during the period. (TNA)











