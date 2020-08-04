Captain Cripple takes the day at Phoenix Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong August 3

Monday 3rd August

Phoenix Mountain and Ocean

Stableford

Phoenix Mountain and Ocean loops Monday, with a lot of high clouds and just a sprinkle of rain as we started out, then nothing until we were finished and were on the way home. The course was in great condition as usual with nothing to complain about, apart from the plastic dividers in the carts that you can’t see through which makes it difficult to follow the flight of the ball.







Three groups played and we just flowed along with no holdups at all. There was some great scoring with only 3 out of 12 players not scoring above 30 points. Kiwi Bill Marsden got the only two of the day, Glyn Davies took second spot with 38 points having 24 points on the back nine. He just missed a 2-footer for birdie on the last otherwise he would have won on a count back over Captain Cripple who shot 22 points on the back nine to score 39 points to take the day.











