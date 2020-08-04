‘Sinlaku’ causes landslides in Nan, man missing in Phitsanulok – provinces of Thailand

Storm Sinlaku caused heavy rain in many areas, flash floods and landslides in Nan province and a fisherman missing in Phitsanulok province.







In Nan province, the level of the Nan River was rising. Runoffs happened in Moo 4 village of Muang Jang sub-district in PhuPhiang district. Soldiers helped victims move their belongings to higher grounds. Four houses were damaged. Landslides were reported at several locations near valleys and mountains. Roads were blocked including Bo Klua-Chalerm Phrakiat Road.

In Phitsanulok, floods covered farmland and a local road leading to HuayIa sub-district. A man went missing while fishing. In Wang Thong district, the level of the Khek River slightly declined while local officials were prepared for possible runoffs into the Wang Thong River.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Road had been impassable for over 20 hours because runoffs destroyed a section of the road. Rain remained persistent there.











