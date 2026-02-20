Queen Suthida attends women’s ice hockey bronze medal match at 2026 Winter Olympics

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana attended the women’s ice hockey bronze medal match at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, where Sweden faced Switzerland. The match attracted scores of international spectators and government officials.

Her Majesty attended the match at the invitation of the President of the International Ice Hockey Federation in her role as Ambassador for the Promotion of Women's Ice Hockey, affirming her continued support and helping raise the profile of women in ice hockey worldwide. (NNT)




































