UNESCO honors Queen Rambhai Barni in 2026–2027 commemorative calendar

BANGKOK, Thailand – UNESCO has officially included the name of Her Majesty Queen Rambhai Barni, the Queen Consort of King Prajadhipok (King Rama VII), in its 2026–2027 commemorative calendar.

This prestigious recognition highlights Her Majesty’s enduring contributions to education, sustainable social development, and gender equality. It offers a meaningful opportunity for the Thai people to collectively reflect upon her grace, dedication, and service to the nation.







Throughout a pivotal period in Thailand’s history, Queen Rambhai Barni stood with steadfast composure and dignity. She accompanied His Majesty both within the Kingdom and during his residence abroad, demonstrating unwavering loyalty and strength of spirit.

Upon returning to Thailand, Her Majesty resided at Suan Ban Kaew in Chanthaburi Province for over 18 years before later moving to Sukhothai Palace. During her time in Chanthaburi, she dedicated Suan Ban Kaew as a center of education, which later developed into Chanthaburi Teachers’ College and then Rambhai Barni Rajabhat University. The institution continues to provide educational opportunities and pathways to the future for youth and communities across the eastern region.

Beyond her work in education, Queen Rambhai Barni actively promoted agriculture and local livelihoods grounded in the principles of sustainable self-reliance. Her lifelong dedication is often likened to the light of dawn, bringing warmth, stability, and hope to society.

UNESCO emphasized that this declaration is not only a tribute to her role as Queen, but also a recognition of the grace, dedication, and contributions of Thai women throughout the nation’s history. (NNT)



































