Pyramid scheme suspect arrested in foiled escape at court in Bangkok

Prime pyramid scheme suspect Prasit Jeawkok was arrested while trying to escape from the Criminal Court yesterday.

Sorawit Limparangsee, spokesman of the Court of Justice, said Mr Prasit was brought to the court on Rachadaphisek Road yesterday (Dec 22) for a hearing on his public fraud charge concerning cooperative savings that were pyramid schemes in disguise. The alleged crimes caused damage worth about 1.9 million baht.







He was chained while arriving at the court because he had been detained for other alleged crimes including gold coupons and tour package investment programs that were also pyramid schemes in disguise with alleged damage worth hundreds of millions of baht altogether.

At the court, Mr Prasit asked to go to a toilet. A correction official brought him to a toilet and waited outside.







At that moment, accomplices of Mr Prasit handed him a key to unlock his chains as well as a blue T-shirt, jeans, shoes, a fake moustache and a face mask. After putting on the items, Mr Prasit rushed to a staircase of the court toward its exit. Another defendant saw his movement and alerted court guards who then arrested him.

Three people were arrested for allegedly helping Mr Prasit’s escape. One of them was his secretary. They were questioned at the Phahon Yothin police station. (TNA)























