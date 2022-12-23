HM Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan visits Thailand

Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of the Kingdom of Bhutan on Thursday offered flowers to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to wish for Her Royal Highness’s speedy recovery.

She also signed a book of well wishes.







Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema is on a visit to Thailand between December 21-23 as a Special Representative of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of the Kingdom of Bhutan, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website.

On December 19, by Royal Command of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, a special prayer was held at Pangri Zampa Monastery in Thimphu to pray for the speedy recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.







The prayer ceremony was attended by 70 Buddhist monks, members of the Royal Privy Council, senior officials from His Majesty’s Secretariat, representatives from the Royal Thai Honorary Consulate-General in Thimpu and from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan. (TNA)























