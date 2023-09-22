Public Health Minister affirms appointment of his wife as advisor due to trust and expertise

Public Health Minister Dr. Cholnan Srikaew has defended the appointment of his wife Mrs. Nualsakul Bamrungpong as an advisor to the Minister of Public Health, citing trust and expertise.

The move aims to facilitate communication in the field of public health and welfare among all levels of staff within the Ministry.







Dr. Cholnan explained that the appointment of his wife as known as ‘Dr. Koi’ was made to smoothly drive forward two key areas of work. First, her role involves medical communication to address communication challenges, both on an individual and organizational level. This may include training healthcare personnel in effective patient communication, leveraging her expertise in this field.

She previously held the position of Director of the Information Office at the Ministry of Public Health.







Secondly, ‘Dr. Koi’ will oversee the welfare system for employees working in the Ministry of Public Health, including civil servants, government officials, and contract workers. Her previous experience in managing community hospitals makes her well-suited for this role.

Dr. Cholnan clarified that ‘Dr. Koi’s’ appointment is for the sole purpose of driving these initiatives forward and comes without a salary or any personal benefits.

He emphasized that her appointment was based on her extensive work experience and expertise and that she will closely scrutinize anyone who may work with him to ensure their suitability for the role. (TNA)














