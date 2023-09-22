Two officers injured in Narathiwat’s ambush

Police along with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts have investigated a covert attack on a teacher protection unit in Narathiwat’s Muang district, Deep South Thailand.

After providing safety for teachers, who were travelling to school in the morning, officials rode four motorcycles, returning to their base. However, as they approached their outpost, unknown assailants hiding in the roadside forest remotely detonated an explosive device.

This explosion placed in a gas cylinder created a deep crater, measuring 30 centimeters in depth and 60 centimeters in width. Fragments of the explosive device were found scattered in the vicinity.







Authorities suspect the involvement of individuals associated with the unrest in the area, as this incident appears to be an attempt to target law enforcement officers and create a daily atmosphere of instability.

As a result of the explosion, two officers sustained injuries. The injured officers were promptly evacuated and received medical treatment. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible for the ambush. (TNA)













