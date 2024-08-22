PTT committed to maintaining controlling stakes in flagship companies

BANGKOK, Thailand – PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) has emphasized its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through initiatives like Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Hydrogen production, aiming for long-term sustainability.

The move came after a decline in stock prices for PTT Group’s downstream businesses, including oil refining and petrochemicals, on Wednesday.

PTT underscored that it regularly reviews and updates its business strategies to remain competitive in the evolving industry landscape.







These strategies are designed to enhance competitiveness in areas where PTT has established expertise while seeking strategic partners to strengthen its operations. The PTT Group continues to invest across the entire Hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production, natural gas, LNG, refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, oil and retail, and power generation.

Moreover, PTT reiterated its policy of maintaining controlling stakes in its flagship companies to ensure their operations align with the overarching goals of the PTT Group. These companies play a critical role in PTT’s strategic plans, and maintaining control over their direction is vital for achieving the group’s objectives. (NNT)





































