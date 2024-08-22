Heavy rain in Northern Thailand, flash floods expected; chance of thunderstorms in Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall in many areas of northern Thailand over the next 24 hours, with some areas experiencing very heavy rain. Flash floods and forest runoffs are possible, especially in mountainous and low-lying areas. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding regions will face thunderstorms across 60% of the area.

The department warns that the upper northern regions, along with upper Laos, will be affected by a monsoon trough and low-pressure system over northern Vietnam. Combined with strong southeasterly and southwesterly winds, these conditions will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the upper Northeast of Thailand. Additionally, the southwestern monsoon still affects the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, contributing to rain and waves in coastal areas.







In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach around 1 meter, with higher waves in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Sailors are advised to avoid navigating during stormy conditions.

Bangkok and Vicinity: 60% chance of thunderstorms, with lows of 25-27°C and highs of 33-35°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.







Northern Region: 80% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 28-35°C. Southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-36°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, and Saraburi. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 34-35°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.









Eastern Region: 60% chance of thunderstorms, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Lows of 25-27°C and highs of 33-36°C. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter, higher in stormy areas.

Southern Region (East Coast): 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Lows of 23-26°C and highs of 34-36°C. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter, higher in stormy areas.









Southern Region (West Coast): 60% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Lows of 23-25°C and highs of 32-34°C. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter, higher in stormy areas.



