PTT and Foxconn partner in electric vehicles production platform in Thailand

PTT and Foxconn signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in setting up an open platform for producing electric vehicles (EV) and key components to serve the EV sector in Thailand.

The platform, comprising hardware and software services, will be available to all automobile players in Thailand looking to accelerate their production and sales of EVs in Thailand and elsewhere in the ASEAN region.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the Virtual Signing Ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Development and Manufacturing EV project in Thailand between PTT Public Company Limited, the largest publicly listed conglomerate in Thailand and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the leading global technological solution provider.

The objective of the MoU is to enter into a partnership, supporting the production of electric vehicles. The partnership aims to set up an end-to-end production platform that provides instant scale to the local EV industry in Thailand, leading the country into a new era of innovative, fast-paced growth in electric car manufacturing.





The new platform will entail an ecosystem combining state-of-the-art technologies across the EV value chain, including auto parts manufacturing. It will build on Foxconn’s recently-established MIH industry alliance, an open network that enables developers and manufacturers to offer a complete software and hardware platform to build electric cars.

Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President and Chief Executive Officer, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) said the partnership will involve transfer of knowledge and technology, helping Thai people to build skills in future-oriented industries while also allowing Thai consumers to gain access to cost-competitive and sustainable mobility solutions with locally produced EVs. (TNA)



















