Thailand injects 140 billion baht into national economic stimulus programs

The cabinet approved four measures that will cost the state 140 billion baht to help people affected by COVID-19 and stimulate the national economy.

One measure is to hand out 200 baht a month for six months to each of the 13.65 million holders of government welfare cards. It will cost 16.4 billion baht.







Another measure will offer 200 baht a month for six months to each of the 2.5 million people who need special assistance, have no smart phones and participated in the We Win assistance scheme. They include people with disabilities and elderly people. This measure requires 3 billion baht.

The third measure concerns the third stage of the co-payment scheme in which the government will offer 1,500 baht in the third quarter and another 1,500 baht in the fourth quarter this year to each of 31 million people consisting of 15 million old participants and 16 million new participants. Under the scheme, the government will pay up to 150 baht a day to subsidy half payment by the beneficiaries. The scheme will cost the state about 93 billion baht.





The fourth measure is the Ying Chai Ying Dai (the more you spend, the more you get) program aimed at boosting spending on products and services of the operators who registered for the value-added tax (VAT).

Customers who spend on products and services of the operators will each receive up to 7,000 baht worth of electronic vouchers from July to December. The measure was intended to encourage high income earners to spend. It will cost the state 28 billion baht. (TNA)

























