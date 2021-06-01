Better economy in second half of the year if the third wave is contained within two months

The Thai government expects that fresh measures, which are scheduled to be tabled at today’s Cabinet meeting, will help alleviate the hardships of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and boost domestic consumption by about 140 billion baht.

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the fresh initiatives will play a vital role in boosting the Thai economy in the second half of this year.







The measures include the “Ying Chai Ying Dai” (the more you spend, the more you get) scheme, the third phase of the co-payment subsidy scheme “Khon La Khrueng”, cash subsidies for low-income earners who hold state welfare cards and vulnerable people who need special assistance, such as the elderly, disabled persons, bed-ridden patients and those without smartphones.





The deputy prime minister said on Monday that, if the third wave of the COVID-19 infections can be contained within two months, the Thai economy is still likely to grow by 1.5-2.5%, as forecast by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). (NNT)



















