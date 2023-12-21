Promising signs shown on cooperation with Apple, says Thai PM

Prime Minister shared good news about cooperation with Apple, a global tech giant. The Prime Minister cited Thailand’s potential and government support as key factors in this collaboration.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin received a letter of appreciation from Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, discussing their recent meeting in San Francisco last month. The letter highlighted Thailand’s capabilities and readiness, especially in sectors like education, industry, and labor, which, when combined with government support, make genuine cooperation with Apple feasible.







This development is another result of Thailand’s efforts to build confidence, demonstrate readiness, and showcase the Thai government and people’s potential to the world and major companies like Apple. The Prime Minister is confident that this will lead to several more tangible collaborations with Apple.

Chai Wacharonke, Government Spokesperson, further elaborated that Thailand has a thriving community of over 300,000 app developers registered with Apple’s iOS system. This has led to the emergence of successful startups working with Apple products and services. Apple is keen to collaborate with the Thai government to elevate Thai app developers to a global level, focusing on developing next-generation innovations and achieving business success. (NNT)





























