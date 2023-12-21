Over 5.43 billion baht deal signed for Thai-Chinese business cooperation

The Thai government continues to advance its agricultural exports agenda. Recently, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs for the sale of cassava and coffee, amounting to over 5.43 billion baht. This agreement has positively impacted domestic prices, leading to increased income for farmers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, witnessed the MOU signing ceremony between Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs in Kunming, People’s Republic of China. Minister Phumtham emphasized that this agreement aligns with the government’s Quick Win policy to boost exports.







The Department of International Trade Promotion assigned its overseas trade office in Kunming to organize pre-scheduled online trade negotiation activities for Thai entrepreneurs, producers of cassava flour, and coffee products, with Chinese importers.

The Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs agreed to purchase cassava flour and starch products derived from cassava roots, and coffee products, involving three pairs of companies, valued at over 5.43 billion baht.







This initiative has led to increased domestic prices for cassava and coffee due to market demand, enabling farmers to sell their produce at better prices and earn higher incomes. This aligns with the government’s policy to reduce expenses, increase income, and expand opportunities. The government plans to continue exploring advanced markets for other agricultural products.







Additionally, during this visit to Kunming, the Ministry of Commerce also requested Parkson, the first foreign department store to enter China, established in 1994 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005, to conduct marketing activities to promote Thai products. Parkson, with 42 branches in 28 cities, sells over 5,000 brands and has more than 17.9 million members, providing a significant opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs to enter the Chinese market. (NNT)





























