DSI raids substandard goods warehouses in Samut Sakhon

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has conducted a raid on three Chinese-owned warehouses in Samut Sakhon, uncovering various items of substandard electrical appliances.

The DSI, in collaboration with relevant agencies, inspected three warehouses discovering various products that did not meet standards, including rice cookers, electric kettles, fans, and electric hot pots.

The investigation was prompted by reports of substandard product sales through various online platforms.







These goods were ordered and imported by Chinese businessmen to be stored at the warehouses.

The DSI will coordinate with customs authorities will coordinate to determine whether the imported goods were subjected to the correct import taxes. The operation is aimed to halt the circulation of substandard goods in the market before they reach consumers. (TNA)





























